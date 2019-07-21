Navin Choudhary inspects Cable Car Project at Patnitop

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Tourism Department, Navin K Choudhary on Saturday inspected Cable Car Project at Patnitop to be inaugurated soon by Governor, Satya Pal Malik.

Appreciating the State of Art Cable Car Project built with latest technology by the ESPPL through POMA (France), Choudhary said that the Project will not only attract the tourists but also increase the economy of the area tremendously. He stressed on the need of creating more facilities and accommodations for the tourists in the area.

He directed the Director Tourism Jammu, Deepika K Sharma to explore the possibility of initiating dedicated bus service to Patnitop to utilise the tourism potential of the area to the maximum. He directed the Chief Executive Officer, Patnitop Development Authority, Pran Singh to map the trekking routes in the area to develop it as trekker’s heaven. He also emphasised on the need of outsourcing the under -utilised accommodation assets of department for maximum revenue generation and enhancing tourist facilities in the area.

While inspecting the land for proposed Food Park to be built at 25 Kanal , he directed the General Manager Industries, Suram Chand Sharma to expedite the formulation of DPRs.

Later, the Principal Secretary inspected the work of International Yoga Centre being built at Mantalai at an estimated cost of Rs. 86.27 crore. A detailed presentation was made by NPPC project engineer team before the principal Secy. He stressed on the timely completion of the project. He also advised the CEO, Patnitop Development Authority to come up with simultaneous submissions of the proposal regarding additional requirements to make the International Yoga Centre project functional on time. Besides, Assistant Director Tourism, Ambika Bali, other functionaries of the Tourism and Industries Department were present on the occasion.