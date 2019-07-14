Navin calls for joint partnership in revitalising J&K tourism

STATE TIMES NEWS

CHENNAI: To reach out to vital industry players across the country, Principal Secretary Industries, Commerce and Tourism, Navin Kumar Choudhary, on Sunday carried out a detailed interaction with the tourism players at Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Chennai.

The session was attended by M Ponnuswami, former Chairman CII Tamil Nadu and Chairman and Managing Director Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd.

Besides others, P Ravichandran former Chairman CII Tamil Nadu and President Danfoss Industries Pvt Ltd, Thangam Meganathan Vice Chairperson CII Chennai Zone and Chairperson Rajalakshmi Institutions, Mani Vice President Sattva Logistics Ltd ,Suresh Krishn Chair Task Force on Chennai Infrastructure and Managing Director Isha hotels India Pvt Ltd, Santhanagpalan Subramaniyam Convener Tamil Nadu Economic Affairs and Taxation Panel and CFO TFO TV Sundram IYENGAR and Sons Pvt Led, Rajeev Sistla Head Corporate TAFE Pvt Ltd ,A Gurunathan, GM Public Affairs Gamesa Renewable Pvt Ltd were among notable attendees.

The principal secretary also detailed out the highlighted the State industrial policy and the support available to investors was also briefed out. The upcoming investors’ summit was discussed and areas of convergence where thread bared.

Another interaction was held with tourism players that market Kashmir in south India particularly Tamil Naidu. The interaction was organised by Chennai tourism office, incidentally the only state office in Tamil Naidu ,This interaction was attended by notable tourism players of Chennai V K T Balan chairman and Managing Director Madura Travel Service Pvt Ltd, Muhammad Afzal Chairman and Managing Director Parveen Travels Pvt Ltd Shahul Hameed Chairman TAAI Southern Region and Director Al Awahad Travels Pvt Ltd besides other TAAI members and important local travel agents were also present, the travel fraternity impressed upon carrying out an aggressive advertising camping in the south especially in Tamil Naidu and also emphasized upon more FAM Tours targeting the press and Travel agents from the state to dilute the negativity about the state

Principal Secretary promised to get the local media and travel agents to visit the state so they are made aware about the situation and the potential the state offers. Director Industries, Mahmood Ahmad Shah was also present.