Navin calls for innovative measures to improve JK’s educational standards

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary on Tuesday held extensive deliberations on pre-budget proposals of School Education, Youth Services and Sports, Technical Education, General Administration, Information Technology, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Hospitality and Protocol, Estates and Ladakh Affairs Departments for the next financial year.

Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner/Secretary GAD, Hilal Ahmed Parrey, Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Secretary IT, Saugat Biswas, Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Ladakh Affairs, Reva Kumari along with the teams of officers of the respective departments attended the meetings.

Officers from Finance Department including, Director Budget, Imtiyaz Ahmed Wani, Directors Expenditures, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Parvez Ahmed Kakroo, Joint Director Budget, Raman Kumar Gupta and others attended the meetings.

Marathon discussions were held on the functioning of the said departments and their budget proposals for the fiscal 2019-20. The concerned Administrative Secretaries put forth the budget proposals and their viewpoint on the future action plans to run the affairs of their respective departments. They also briefed the Principal Secretary Finance on the status of various ongoing projects, achievements, targets and future initiatives for strengthening the infrastructure and other facilities.

Principal Secretary called upon the heads of departments for taking necessary austerity steps to curtail the unfruitful expenditure under various heads and merging various components under one head. He urged upon the officers to formulate perspective and cost effective DPRs for the development of the State.