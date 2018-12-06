Navdeep of HPS wins gold medal in speedball

STATE TIMES NEWS
SAMBA: Navdeep Singh, a Class IX student of Humanity Public School (HPS), Bassi Kalan, brought laurels to the school by winning the Divisional Speedball Championship 2018 organised by Department of Youth, Services and Sports, J&K at Sports Stadium, Kathua.
Navdeep, who won gold medal in the championship, was selected for the Nationals. He was honoured in the special assembly on Thursday by Gaurav Charak (Principal) along with Anku Charak (Vice Principal) and the staff members.
Principal lauded the efforts and hard work done in the training of such students by their Coach Sahil Janjua. He was happy to see that students of the school are qualifying for the National School Games. He hoped that Navdeep will get gold in the Nationals too.
