Nav Jagriti School celebrates Annual Day

KATHUA: The Management, staff and students of Nav Jagriti Public School, Sanji More, Marheen, Kathua today celebrated its first Annual Day with pomp and show.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Managing Director, J&K SC,ST & BC Development Corporation was the chief guest of the event. B.R. Lachotra Former Director General, Economics & Statistics Department and Karan Kumar, Chairman, Block Development Council Marheen were the guests of honour on the occasion.

The Chairman, Block Development Council, Hiranagar Ram Lal Kalia and Sarpanch of Panchayat, Chack Nathal, Sanji More Rahul Hans participated as special guests.

The programme started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp and Ganesh Vandhana. Thereafter, the students of the School and tiny-tots of School’s junior wing- Cambridge Montessori presented scintillating items on multiple themes like National Integration, National Duty, valour of our soldiers and role of parents in the holistic development of the children.

Suraj Parkash, Director of Nav Jagriti Public School presented progress report of the School and apprised that the students of the institution has bagged multiple gold, silver and bronze medals in National Level Karate Competition held in Mumbai and has been excelling in academics also.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan, Managing Director, J&K SC,ST & BC Development Corporation in his address appreciated the overall achievements registered by the school in its two year journey and wished that students of the School may excel in all walks of life and bring laurerls to the District and State in the years to come.

Dr. B.R. Lachotra, former Director General, Economics and Statistics Department in his address stressed upon the holistic development of the children.

Later, the chief guest presented certificates and mementos to the meritorious students and those who had excelled in sports and other curricular activities.

A large number of Panches and Sarpanches of Block Marheen, Hiranagar and Barnoti participated in the function

The dignitaries presenting mementoes during Annual Day Function at Nav Jagriti Public School, Sanji More, Kathua.