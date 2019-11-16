Nav Grah Mandir inaugurated at Ajote

State Times News

POONCH: The Nav Grah Mandir, of its own kind in the district, was inaugurated by Gaddi Aseen Guru Gosain, Brij Bhushan Maharaj at Dehrian, Ajote Poonch in the presence of ex-MLC Yash Pal Sharma, DDC Poonch Rahul Yadav, SSP Romesh Angral, Chairman J and K Bank R. K Chhiber, President DGPC Poonch Professor Narinder Singh, President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Satish Sassan, XEn PHE Rajinder Sharma, Bar President Advocate Mohud Zaman, Taj Mir and thousands of the people from all walks of life drawn from Rajouri, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Jammu and even from outside the Union Territory. The army officers and Jawans also participated in the function.

This temple was constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore under the supervision of ex-MLC Yash Pal Sharma and on its completion the Ramayan Path and Havan Yagya started on November 2, 2019 which concluded today. After Mantrocharan and Puran Ahuti, the Prasad was distributed besides a Vishal Bhandara.