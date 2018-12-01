Nav Adarsh School organises volleyball championship

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The Shield team won the Annual Volleyball Championship organised by Nav Adarsh Higher Secondary School, Kathua in the school premises on Friday.

The students from the higher classes participated and four teams were constituted for the championship namely Seven Stars, Roaring Tigers, The Shield and Super Seven.

Finalist teams were chosen through two league matches where The Shield won the gold medal by clinching the championship title from Roaring Tigers with a margin of three points in a nail biting match. Seven Stars won the silver medal by defeating Super Seven.

President School Management Committee, Sardar Khan, who was the Chief Guest, applauded the enthusiasm of the teams and said that whether you have won a medal or not, you are all winners.

Rahul Dev Sharma, Councillor, Municipal Committee Kathua was the Guest of Honour who congratulated the school management for organising such an event and encouraged the participants by saying that winning or losing in sports or athletics are not at all important, but the happiness originating from the participation in sports or athletics is highly cherished trophy.

G.S Katal, Director Nav Adarsh School while congratulating the winners mentioned that the school is committed to provide such platforms to the students so that they can make themselves capable of representing the school and the town on State as well as national levels. In the end the winners were felicitated with medals and certificates.