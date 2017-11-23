Nav Adarsh School organises quiz competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: As a part of its annual calendar, Quiz Competition Gen Quiz-2k17 was organised in the premises of Nav Adarsh Hr. Sec. School, Kathua in which students of class 11th and 12th participated. Kewal Singh, Principal Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. Kathua was the Chief Guest while Vidya Rattan Sharma, Retd. Joint Secretary JKBOSE was the Guest of Honour. Gandharb Singh Katal, Director Nav Adarsh delivered welcome address.

There were four participating teams and each team had four members and the competition comprised of three rounds. At the end participating students were felicitated with medals and certificates. Prominent among those present were Sardar Khan, Gurudutt Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Charanjit Singh, Ramesh Chander, Dalbir Singh and Renuka. Neeru coordinated the event.