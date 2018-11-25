Nav Adarsh School celebrates Annual Sports Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

KATHUA: The school playground of Nav Adarsh Hr. Sec., Kathua was filled with great zeal, excitement and frolicsome atmosphere on Saturday as the school celebrated its Annual Sports Day (Juniors), based on the theme ‘Faster Stronger and Higher’. The students from Primary and Pre-Primary classes participated and enjoyed the day while showcasing their talent. The annual sports day saw participation of the students in a range of very interesting field and track events like balls collecting, book race, balloon bursting, musical chair, ball passing, shoes and socks race, run to the board etc.

Chairperson of the school, Lalita Katal while addressing the students mentioned that education is all about aiming to know more, do more and be more. While learning so much about the world around us is no doubt interesting and exciting, one must aim to ensure that we as individuals are also becoming the best that we can – mentally, emotionally and physically.

Sports is not only the best way to refresh and rejuvenate ourselves, it is an exercise in self-discovery as well.

Be it team sports, track events or anything else, every sport we try has a way of bringing forth the true self.