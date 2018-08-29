Nature had to hit back

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The spirit of lending help to the needy after the devastating floods is heart-warming. People across the country are contributing in many forms other than monetary help.

But the catastrophe needs to be viewed from various angles. Bridges, dams, trains, planes, etc. cannot help mankind against nature’s fury. Man must pay the price of the damage caused to nature. Also, we have increased our population indiscriminately to an unsustainable limit.

Among the myriad development programmes started by the NDA government, is there any to check

population?

Kiran Sharma,

Via-e-mail.