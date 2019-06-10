Natrang’s Summer Theatre Camp-2019 begins

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Natrang’s Summer Theatre Camp-2019 inaugurated here on Sunday at Natrang studio Theatre, Jammu with lighting of traditional lamp by Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur.

This is 29th year of Natrang’s Children Theatre Wing, which was started in the year 1990 and since then, annual Summer Theatre camps, Spring Theatre workshops, Winter Theatre Workshops have been a regular feature of Natrang’s children activities. The products of Natrang workshops bring pride for the State in majority of spheres.

The period of summer vacations is exclusively dedicated for Children Theatre every year by Natrang as this is the time when children have many days in continuity to learn, explore and groom their personalities and improve their immense inner immense abilities in a fun-filled creative space and occasion.

A new full-length play would also be prepared by the participants during Natrang’s Theatre Camp-2019 which would be presented before the audience at Abhinav Theatre Jammu, who get a chance to watch a wonderful children’s play every year as the outcome of the summer theatre camp.

The training module has been designed by Balwant Thakur, who has taken the children theatre of Jammu to entire length and breadth of the country. The skill developing techniques, devised by Sumeet Sharma (Recipient of SNA’s National Award for Theatre Direction) during his consistent and meaningful work with children for over 13 years also prove very successful in imparting benefits of theatre to children.

The children would get training under the supervision of Neeraj Kant, Anil Tickoo and visiting trainers of allied arts.

The workshop is being coordinated by Mohammad Yaseen (National Fellowship Holder), Gauri Thakur, Meenakshi Bhagat, Vrinda Sharma, Sushant Singh Charak and Gopi Sharma.

The participants who attended the inaugural session included Vrinda Gujral, Medansh Sharma, Atharav Sharma, Trisha Gupta, Asma Gul, Kashvi Malhotra, Mannat Soni, Palshin Dutta, Bharvika Bandral, Aryaman Singh Bandral, Aabhas Upadhyaya, Haleema Fatima, Zainab Kubra, Sanyam Arora, Anah Sharma, Suhani Gupta, Saanchi Dutta, Parth Prabhakar, Simran Nag, Xenia Nagpal, Mannat Sharma, Saanvi Anand, Rudra Kohli, Aviral Kapoor, Srishti Kapoor, Antariksh Nag, Abhinandan Nangla, Adhishwar Gupta, Nisha Koushal, Priyal Gupta, Reet Sethi, Anadya Beri, Gun Sethi, Amulya, Pavitt Singh, Manhar Sharma, Abir Beri, Bhagya Sharma, Nandani Singh, Samaksh Gupta, Adhyayan, Rakshit Sharma, Arav Goel, Raghav Sharma, Mannan Soni, Vaibhav Suri, Saksham Kashyap, Devina Tickoo and Droan Dushyant Kohli.