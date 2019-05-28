Natrang’s 12th theatre festival to begin today

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Natrang Jammu is going to organise 12th theatre festival of the year from Tuesday i.e., May 28 at Natrang Studio Theatre, Jammu in commemoration with celebrations of 36 years of Natrang.

Natrang Director Balwant Thakur addressed a press conference here this evening at Natrang Studio Theatre, Jammu. Accompanied by senior functionaries of Natrang viz Neeraj Kant and Anil Tickoo, the Director Natrang informed that in connection with celebrations of 35 glorious years of Natrang, the organisation is holding a four-day theatre festival every month since May, 2018 and 12th festival of the series is starting from May 28, 2019, featuring four theatre productions. With completion of this festival, Natrang will set an all-time record in the country of staging 48 different plays by a group in 13 months, Thakur said.

Thakur further said, “The festival will open with play ‘Ek Raat’ based on story of Rabindra Nath Tagore and adapted by Pratap Sehgal on May 28, 2019. On April 29, 2019, Hindi play ‘Postmaster’ based on story by Rabindra Nath Tagore and adapted by Pratap Sehgal will be presented.”

“On third day of Natrang Theatre Festival ‘Aatamjeet’s play ‘Andhe Kaane’ will be showcased on May 30, 2019 and on last day of 12th Festival, Hindi play ‘Rehearsal’ will be featured.

All the plays will be staged at Natrang Studio Theatre, Kachi Chawni, Jammu, at 5:00 PM daily under the direction of Neeraj Kant,” Thakur added.