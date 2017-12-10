Natrang stages Prem Chand’s ‘Bade Bhai Saheb’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Natrang presented a well designed dramatic performance of Munshi Prem Chand’s popular Hindi Story ‘Bade Bhai Saheb’ directed by Neeraj Kant in its Sunday Theatre Series, here.

‘Bade Bhai Saheb’ tells a story of the relationship between two brothers, both live away from home in a hostel to study. The elder brother, spends all his time in reading, such is his passion to understand each and every word written in the book that sometimes he stays in one class a couple of times just to grasp the meaning of what is written.

The younger brother is just his opposite, he is more interested in playing with friends than in studying. But he is terrified of his elder brother and to please him starts studying the minute he sees him. Both the brothers try to prove that his way of living is correct that leads to comic situations all through the play. Very rarely does one come across a play where subjects like English, History, Geography and Science have been treated in a manner that makes you laugh. Things like ‘Where was the Battle of Panipat fought’? Why do we need to study History of the entire world? And how English is a very tough language makes the play a treat for those who love theatre. While on the face of it, the play might appear dated but on closer examination what appeals is the love and regards that the brothers share despite their different outlook towards life.

The story is simple and told even in simpler words makes Bade Bhai Saheb endearing. The role played by the two brothers is captivating. At the end, the elder brother tells the younger one that though their parents might never have gone to school or read even a single book, it is their experience of life that makes them educated. And however much they might study they can never match their parents’ intelligence. It stirs and makes audience think inwards.

Natrang actors who presented a captivating performance included Bhisham Gupta (Elder Brother), Shivam Singh (Younger Brother), Sushant Singh Charak, Zeeshan Haider, and Mohd. Umar (Friends). Lights were designed by Neeraj Kant, Sound was operated by Shivam Sharma and the show was presented by Deepali Sharma. Sumeet Sharma coordinated the show.