Natrang stages Hindi play ‘Raktbeej’

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Natrang Jammu staged Shanker Shesh’s Hindi play ‘Raktbeej’ on Sunday at CSOI Auditorium, New Delhi. The play was directed by Rakesh Kumar Gupta, an IAS officer (Retd.) who has been very active actor/director during his college days.

The play begins with a lively debate amongst the protagonists of the play on the theme of suicide. Does every suicide by an individual mean murder by the society due to circumstances created? The characters decide to leave the decision to the audience.

Anil Tikoo as Bada Purush, Neeraj Kant as Chota Purush, Vrinda Sharma as Istri, Meenakshi Bhagat as Kirti/Gunjan and Sanjeev Gupta as Manas made the characters look real on stage.

The lights were operated by Suraj Ganjoo and Music was scored by Brijesh Avtar Sharma. Sets were designed Mohammad Yaseen.