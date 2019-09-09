Natrang stages ‘Ghumayee’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Balwant Thakur’s internationally acclaimed Dogri play ‘Ghumayee’, presented at Abhinav Theatre on Sunday, enthralled audience which applauded the brilliant performance of artists.

Presented by Natrang, this globally popular play is credited for bringing Dogri language and culture in International limelight. Aroma Multi-Cuisine was the hospitality partner of the event.

It is pertinent to mention that the globally renowned play has the honour for being selected to be presented in Shreshtha Bharat (Best of India) Sanskriti Samagam, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu on September 13, 2019.

Natrang actors who acted in the play included Vikrant Sharma, Anil Tickoo, Neeraj Kant, Subash Jamwal, Suresh Kumar, Mahikshit Singh, Gauri Thakur, Sushant Singh, Vrinda Sharma, Meenakshi Bhagat, Shivam Singh, Sumit Raina, Abhinav Sharma and Manoj Lalotra. The music of the play was composed by Suraj Singh who was also the lead singer and gave an appreciable entry on stage as ‘Gujjar’.

The lights of the play were designed by Suraj Ganjoo and executed by Pankaj Sharma. The audio of the play was designed and executed by Mohd Yaseen. The show was presented by Sumeet Sharma while the hall management was looked after by Abhi Bargotra, Kananpreet Kour and Arti Devi. Chander Shekhar was the publicity designer.