Natrang stages comedy play ‘Chor’

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Natrang presented a scintillating performance of Hindi comedy play ‘Chor’ which has been written by Rajindra Kumar Sharma and directed by Neeraj Kant at Natrang Studio Theatre in its Sunday Theatre Series. Natrang actors who acted in the play included Arti Devi, Rishav Sharma, Kananpreet Kaur and Sushant Singh Charak. The lights were designed by Neeraj Kant and Music was rendered by Chahat Katyal. The Show was coordinated by Mohammad Yaseen.
