Natrang stages comedy play Bemaar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the second day of Natrang’s Four-day Theatre Festival, an enthralling performance of Bemaar, a comedy play in Urdu written by Saadat Hasan Manto and adapted and directed by Sumeet Sharma was presented at Natrang Studio Theatre.

In the play Beemar, Kumar is not feeling well even after taking the medicines prescribed by the doctor. As he wants to get well as early as possible, he becomes an opportune lab. Testing animal for everyone around him and all his acquaintances practice their skills of prescribing the best remedy on him. Inspite of having cough, he is suggested to eat sour things like tamarind etc. reason being, ‘diamond cuts diamond’. He is made to consume rotten vegetables and a lot of weird items. Even after doing variegated treatment, his condition deteriorates which frustrates him and he resolves to go for one single logical treatment. This play suggests in a very humorous manner that we should not be so unstable that we are carried away by anybody’s suggestions (relevant or irrelevant). The incidents in the play make us laugh on our own follies and thus creating a will for discreet thinking.

Kanav Chopra as Kumar acted his role very well, he was equally supported by Udit Sagar, Jatin Sharma, Ujwal Bandral, Sumit Raina, Deepali Sharma and Abhinav Sharma. Lights were designed and operated by Neeraj Kant and sound was looked after by Brijesh Avtar Sharma. The show was coordinated by Mohammad Yaseen. The presentations were done by Vanshika Gupta.