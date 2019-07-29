Natrang stages comedy ‘Jhootha Khwaab’

????????????????????????????????????

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Natrang presented an Urdu comedy play, ‘Jhootha Khwaab’. The play has been written by Shoukat Thanvi and directed by Neeraj Kant. A very well conceived and structured play carried candid instances of comedy in its content, which was appreciated by the audience of different age groups.

Natrang young artists who presented a wonderful performance included Sushant Singh Charak, Manoj Kumar Lalotra, Ajay Lalotra, Aarti Devi, Sumit Raina, Rishav Sharma and Kuldeep Angral.

The lights of the play were designed and executed by Neeraj Kant whereas music was scored by Kananpreet Kaur. The show was coordinated by Mohammad Yaseen.