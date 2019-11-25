Natrang stages Chheenk

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Chheenk, a play in Hindi was featured here in Natrang’s Sunday Theatre Series. The play was written by Dr Ram Kumar Verma and directed by Neeraj Kant. The play carried a deep message coated with wholesome layer of humour. Natrang actors who acted in the play included Gopi Sharma, Vanshika Gupta, Mihir Gujral, Kananpreet Kaur and Kuldeep Angral. The music was operated by Aadesh Dhar and lights were designed by Neeraj Kant. The show was coordinated by Mohd Yaseen.
