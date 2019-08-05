Natrang stages ‘Baasi Bhaat Main Khuda Ka Sanjhha’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘Baasi Bhaat Main Khuda Ka Sanjhha’, a play in Hindi based on Munshi Premchand’s story, was featured here today in Natrang’s Sunday Theatre series at its Studio Theatre.

The play, directed by Neeraj Kant, carried a very thought pondering message which had a lot to convey to the audience.

Natrang actors who acted in the play included Shivam Singh, Meenakshi Bhagat, Sumit Raina, Rishav Sharma, Kananpreet Kaur and Kuldeep Angral. Lights were operated by Neeraj Kant while music was scored by Aarti Devi. The show was coordinated by Mohd Yaseen and presentations were done by Sushant Singh Charak.