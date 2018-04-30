Natrang presents ‘Do Harf Adhure Se’

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: This Sunday, Natrang presented a poignant play ‘Do Harf Adhure Se’ in its Sunday Theatre Series. The play was written by Devinder Goswami and directed by Neeraj Kant.
Set in the decade of nineties, the play was full of memories, emotions, confessions, allegations, questions and nostalgia.
The actors who performed brilliantly in the play were Vrinda Sharma as Nikhat and Meenakshi Bhagat as Shabnam. Lights and Sets were designed by Shivam Singh. Music was operated by Gautam Kumar. The show was coordinated by Aishwarya Sathe.
