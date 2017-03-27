Natrang inaugurates Spring Theatre Workshop for children

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Natrang inaugurated post-exams Spring Theatre Workshop for children at its studio, here on Sunday.

Natrang’s Spring Theatre Workshop will give a refreshing introduction to acting, stagecraft, designing and confidence building.

The workshop is being conducted by Aarushi Thakur who is a post graduate in International Politics from the University of Leicester and has also undertaken training from Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London.

The workshop was inaugurated by Ekta Kaul who is presently doing lead role in ‘Mere Angne Main’ on Star Plus Channel. Senior artists of Natrang Anil Tickoo, Neeraj Kant and Sumeet Sharma were also present at the occasion.

The ten days spring camp will focus on acting training, speech training, imagination exercises and stagecraft. Theatre and acting is a talent and it needs nurturing at every step.

The workshop is being coordinated by Mahikshit Singh Sambyal and Abhee Bargotara the children who are participating in this workshop are Sumedha Manhas, Vedhant Suri, Shruti Sharma, Devisha Gaur, Aviral Kapoor, Gun Sethi, Radha Malhotra, Jas Mann Singh, Satish Kumar, Reet Sethi, Rishikartik Sangral, Devam Anthal, Harsh Dogra, Saffron Mahajan, Akardhan Bhandari, Devina Tickoo, Saiba Gupta, Navya Jain, Saisha Gupta, Shruti Bhasin, Vedhant Suri, Priyal Tickoo, Porshia Bisht, Ashima Gupta, Riya Jandyal, Shivesh Gupta, Anirudh Vikram Singh, Pranavashulendraditya Kapoor, Anandita Sethi, Amay Kawatra, Janvika Narchal, Urvi Sharma, Kushan Baliya and Deivik Sharma.

Earlier, Natrang presented a Hindi comedy play ‘Prem Visheshagya’ at its Studio Theatre in Sunday Theatre series. The play was written by Hari Shanker Parsai and directed by Balwant Thakur.