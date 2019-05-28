Natrang fest begins with Hindi play ‘Ek Raat’

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 12th Natrang Theatre Festival, a festival of 4 plays, started here on Tuesday at Natrang Studio Theatre Jammu with presentation of a Hindi play ‘Ek Raat’ based on a story of Rabindra Nath Tagore, adapted by Pratap Sehgal and directed by Neeraj Kant.

In his welcome address, Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur informed that Natrang has already created a record in the country by showcasing 44 major plays, by a same group, in a short period of twelve months.

He complimented all actors, directors and technicians of Natrang associated with the organisation, for successful conduct of historic Natrang Theatre Festivals.

Natrang has not only provided the audience a chance to witness different plays of highly social and artistic relevance but has also added to their creative and intellectual repository by staging various literary works of the most celebrated writers of the world.

Natrang actors, who acted in the play included Abhinav Sharma, Sumit Raina, Sameena Kousar, Chahat Katyal and Udit Sagar. Lights were designed by Neeraj Kant and executed by Shivam Singh whereas music was rendered by Aarti Bhagat. The show was presented by Chirag Anand and coordinated by Mohd Yaseen.

On second day of Natrang Theatre Festival, Hindi play ‘Postmaster’ will be presented under direction of Neeraj Kant at 5:30 PM.