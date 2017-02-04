Natraj Natya Kunj stages Dogri play ‘Blood & Beauty’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Natraj Natya Kunj, Jammu, on Friday performed Dogri play ‘Blood & Beauty’ written by Kumar A Bharti and directed by Abhishek Bharti here at Abhinav Theater.

The play is based on the folk tale of Kunju Chanchlo which deals with the rift between love and power; it is one of the few Dogri plays based on the classic folk tales of Himalayan region.

This play has also been selected in an International Theater Festival ‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav’ being organised by National School of Drama, New Delhi which is scheduled to be held on 7th February 2017 at Shri Ram Center, New Delhi.

Those who performed in the play were Aman Sharma, Akshay Razdan, Mukesh Bakshi, Niharika Shakshi, Shubangi Dhamir, Rakesh Dogra, Kannav Sharma, Karan Mehra, Manik Sharma, Vishal Pandita, Lalit Sharma, Sars Bharti, Abhishek Sharma, Surbhi Balgotra and Hema Shivgotra. Back Stage team includes Choreography by Romit Sawhney, Set and Properties Lalit Sharma, Karan Mehra, Kanav Sharma, lights by Pawan Bhardwaj, make up Manoj Dhamir Shammi, costumes Kamal Mohini, music Surinder Singh Manhas, lyrics Bakshi Ram ‘Rogi’, K.L Mast, Lokesh Chander, Ramalo Ram, Karan Mehra, Singers Surinder Manhas, Dipali Wattal, Vishal Pandita, Karan Mehra, Vanshika Jaral, Marina Manhas, Assistant Director Aaditya Bharti, Design and Direction Abhishek Bharti.

Regional Director Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Balwant Thakur said that this is a proud moment for the State that a Dogri play is going to be performed in The International Theatre festival. Guest of Honour, Dr Arvinder Aman, Additional Secretary J and K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Jammu, congratulated the team for bringing laurels to the State.