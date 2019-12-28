National Wushu Championship begins

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Involving 1,200 players from 42 affiliated units of the Wushu Association of Jammu and Kashmir, the 28th Senior National Wushu Championship commenced at New Indoor Hall, MA Stadium here on Friday.

Commissioner Secretary, Sarmad Hafeez inaugurated the event in a well attended function. He welcomed all participants and other officials and applauded the Wushu Association of J&K for promoting sports thereby bringing laurels.

He congratulated the current world championship, Praveen for making India proud of his performance in the world championship.

Earlier, President Wushu Association of J&K, Vijay Saraf welcomed the participants. President Wushu Association of India, Bhupender Singh Bajwa thanked J&K for supporting Wushu sports. He said that Wushu is the high priority sports of the country and during last Asian Games in Jakarta India Wushu team brought four medals.

The other dignitaries present were Dr Naseem Javaid Choudhary, Secretary J&K Sports Council; Aushtosh Sharma, General Secretary J&K Olympic Association; S.M Bali, Joint Secretary Indian Olympic Association, Sohail Ahmed General Secretary, Manish Kacker and DySP (Sports), Zahid Lone.

The opening day witnessed Taichiquan, Nanquan and Changauan Bare events in addition to the Sanda preliminaries fights.