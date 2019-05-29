National workshop on Scientific Learning with Python starts at SMVDU

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: A TEQIP-III sponsored national workshop on ‘Scientific Learning with Python’ from May 25-29, 2019 began at SoECE, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra with an objective to provide an exposure to the faculty members, research scholars, PG students and working professionals from different institutions, R&D organizations and industries in the field of ‘Scientific Learning with Python’ to enhance their knowledge in the domain.

During one week of the workshop many areas will be covered such as Python Data Type, Operators, Input and Output, Flow Control, Functions, File Handling etc. along with how to apply python programming in Networking and Communication, Modern Cryptography, Signal & Image Processing, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics. Many resource persons from the reputed institutions like IIIT Allahabad, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Hamirpur and Thapar University, Patiala will take the lecture and conduct the hands-on practice for the participants.

The workshop coordinators Dr. Sachin Kumar Gupta and Dr. Vijay Kumar Sharma express their gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, for his kind permission for organizing this workshop.