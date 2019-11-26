National Welfare Society launched

State Times News

JAMMU: A new committee under the name and style of ‘National Welfare Society’ (NWS) was framed here on Monday with an agenda to create awareness among masses about democratic and secular status of Indian Constitution besides taking up various welfare measures like holding medical camps, granting scholarships to meritorious students and guiding them for their bright future, ensuring compulsory education to females and employment avenues and rosters available in various Departments and private sector, at grass root level. Its agenda shall also include reaching out to common man to make them aware about various welfare schemes launched by the government through various Departments. The NWS will also reach out to youth and youngsters to guide them for remaining away from drug abuse. The funds for the purpose will be arranged by activists of the committee as well as through volunteer donations.

The committee announced its office bearers which included Shiv Rattan Singh, (Retd Assistant Commissioner) as Chairman, Ajit Singh (Retd Police Officer) as Convener, Sarvjeet Singh Bhola (Financer) as President, Jagdish Raj Bhagat (Retd Education Officer) as Vice President, Kundan Lal Sharma as General Secretary, Gurcharan Singh Ralli (Retd Education Officer) as Joint Secretary, Kulbir Singh Khajuria (Retd Bank Officer) as Secretary and Gurdev Singh as Cashier.

The committee also nominated its executive members including Dr Jaswant Singh, Inderjit Singh Chandok, Hakumat Singh, Master Harbans Singh, Paramjit Singh Baba, Nasib Singh, Rakesh Chhiber, Satish Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Tirath Singh, Sukhvinder Singh, Kuldeep Sudan, Surinder Kumar Dutta, Bikram Singh and Santokh Singh Komal.