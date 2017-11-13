National symposium on Plants Diseases Management to begin today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two days national symposium on ‘Ecologically Sustainable Plant Disease Management under Diversified Farming Situation’ will be organised by SKUAST-Jammu from November 13, 2017 at SKUAST-J campus in collaboration with the Indian Phytopathological Society (North Zone).

The eminent agricultural scientists and research scholars from every nook and corner of India will participate in the mega event and deliberate on the issue of plant diseases management under the diversified farming situation especially in the Northern region of India.

Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari, Minister of Horticulture will be the Chief Guest while Prof Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST -Jammu will be the Guest of Honour during the event.

Dr Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research and renowned scientist will act as the Patron and Prof Vijay Kumar Razdan as Convener of the event.

Dr Shahid Ahmad, Deputy Director Research of SKUAST-J and President of the Indian Phytopathological Society (North Zone), will be the Organizing Secretary of the symposium followed by Dr S.K Singh, Assistant Professor and Zonal Councilor (IPS) as the Co-organizing Secretary of the event respectively.

More than 200 scientists and research scholars are expected to participate in this national level mega event.

Already more than 150 research papers based on pytopathological problems have been submitted by the agricultural scientists and research scholars.

The valedictory function will be organised on November 14. Prof M.J Narasimhan Merit Academic Award and APS Student Travel Awards will also be given by the society in this symposium.