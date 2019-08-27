National Sports Day: BSF School organises three-day sports meet

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: To commemorate National Sports Day, the BSF Primary School, here organised a three-day sports meet aiming at exposing young talent in to different events of rope jump, judo, sambo, athletics and tug of war at the school campus, on Tuesday.

The opening day witnessed competition in tug of war and rope jump in boys and girls sections. The event was declared open by Headmistress of the School, Gaytri Kotwal. The competition is being held under the overall supervision of Sports Incharge, Sunil Gupta and Sports teacher, Rameshwar Singh Jamwal.

The Results:

ROPE JUMP: Medium Division: Girls: Aaranya Mahajan, Gandhi House, Ist; Vasundra Rajput, Gandhi House, 2nd and KA Haasini, Tagore House, 3rd. Boys: Manik Sharma, Tagore House, Ist; Vinayak Sharma, Nehru House, 2nd and Athrav Mahajan, Nehru House, 3rd.

Junior Division: Girls: Kinjal Rajput, Nehru House, Ist; Ridhima, Nehru House, 2nd and Divyanshi, Raman House, 3rd. Boys: Aditya Kotwal, Tagore House, Ist;Mithlesh Raj Singh, Tagore House, 2nd and Tanish Sharma, Nehru House, 3rd.

TUG OF WAR: In Tug of War preliminary round of the competition took place in Senior Division boys wherein Gandhi House defeated Nehru House.