National Seminar on Gelug School of Tibetan Buddhism begins

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: To commemorate the 600 Mahaparivirvana of Je Tsongkhapa, the founder of Gelug School of Tibetan Buddhism, a four-day national seminar on ‘History of Gelug Tradition, its view, meditation and practices’, organised by the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) commenced on Wednesday in the Acharya Nagarjuna Auditorium at CIBS, Choglamsar, Leh.

The spiritual head of Gelug School of Tibetan Buddhism, 104th Ganden Tripa Rinpoche, Kyabje Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin Palsangpo, inaugurated the national seminar in presence of Skaybje Tokdan Rinpoche, Khanzur Kachen Lobzang Tsetan, Skaybje Urgayn Rinpoche, President Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) P.T Kunzang, President Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA), Gelong Shatup Chamba, Executive Councillor Konchok Stanzin and hundreds of scholars and monks from different parts of Ladakh and from the monasteries of South India.

104th Ganden Tripa Rinpoche, Kyabje Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin Palsangpo blessed the gathering with his words of wisdom.

While briefing about the objective of organising this seminar, Director CIBS, Prof Geshe Konchok Wangdus stressed on understanding the concept of ‘Dependent Origination’ explained as a key principle in Buddhist teachings.

He said crores of people are suffering in the world because of problems created by human beings themselves.

Geshe cited environmental problem as one of the manmade disasters and suggested that we need to understand the concept of interdependence.

Talking of spiritual and cultural ties between Tibet and Ladakh for centuries, President LGA Gelong Shatup Chamba said Ladakhis need to think of the future of seven thousand Tibetans living in Ladakh for decades. He expressed gratitude to Ganden Tripa Rinpoche for blessing Ladakh again and again with his visits.

Referring to the contribution of Je Tsongkhapa in the promotion of Tibetan Buddhism across Tibet and Ladakh, President LGA said that Changsem Sherab Zangmo who founded the first Gelug monastery at Stakmo, was a direct disciple of Je Tsongkhapa. He also expressed happiness over all schools of Tibetan Buddhism flourishing in Ladakh today.

Skyabje Tokdan Rinpoche said that despite Buddhism suffered a jolt in Tibet, today all schools of Tibetan Buddhism, including Bon, are flourishing outside Tibet across the world because of the blessings of The Dalai Lama. Ladakhi people are fortunate to have blessings of The Dalai Lama again and again, Rinpoche added.

Executive Councillor Konchok Stanzin also addressed the gathering and prayed that such seminars should be conducted in future as well.