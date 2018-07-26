National seminar on aesthetics held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A national seminar on Aesthetics and Theory in Contemporary Appreciation of Literature: Convergences and Contestations was organised by the Department of English, University of Jammu in collaboration with Prof. D.K Rampal Memorial Trust.

Prof Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Jammu Cluster University was the Chief Guest while Prof R.D. Sharma, Outgoing Vice Chancellor Jammu University presided over.

Prof Bhasin congratulated the organisers for organising the seminar in memory of a visionary, academician and administrator, Prof. D.K Rampal.

Prof. Anup Beniwal from Guru Gobind Singh Inderprastha University, New Delhi demonstrated how the current pedagogy needs to speak of theory in the context of the location of the learners.

Former Vice Chancellor of Jammu University and Chairman of Prof. D.K Rampal Trust, Prof. Y.R Malhotra highlighted the vision and activities of the Trust and also of the relevance of literature in any social renaissance.

Earlier the programme started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the dignitaries followed by the formal welcome address by Prof. Sucheta Pathania, Head, Department of English and Convener of the Seminar who also outlined the purpose and structure of the seminar.

Prof. Satnam Kour, Professor, English Department of English proposed the vote of thanks. Swati Vijay conducted the proceedings.

Those who were prominently present include Prof R.R Sharma, Prof. J.R Panda, Prof Jasbir Singh, Prof Darshana Kumari, Prof J.P Singh Joorel, Prof. Arti Bakshi, Dr. Vinay Rampal, Prof. Chandan Rampal, Prof. Monika Sethi, Dr. Ravinder Singh, Dr. Sadaf Shah and Dr Garima Gupta.

Around 60 research papers were presented by the scholars of literature from across the country in six parallel technical sessions that were followed with intensive deliberations on the theme.