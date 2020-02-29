National Science Day: GGM Science College organises seminar, poster making competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the occasion of National Science Day, the Academic Club of GGM Science College organised a seminar and poster-making competition on theme ‘Women in Science’. On the occasion, Vice Principal of College, Prof P K Amla was the Chief Guest. The programme was conducted under overall guidance of Convener Dr Balwinder Kaur.

Both the events were judged by Prof B.B Bhat and Prof Arun Dhar of Physics Department. In seminar, the first, second and third positions were bagged by Harneet Kour (Semester-VI), Shalvi Sharma (Sem-IV) and Neha Kaw (Sem-VI) respectively. In poster making, Mohammad Sahier (Sem-IV) was adjudged as winner. Poorvi Bhau (Sem-VI) and Kanupriya (NCC cadet Sem-IV) secured second and third positions respectively.

The chief guest, in his speech, highlighted the role of women in society, focusing their contributions in scientific field. NCC (SW) cadets of the college also participated in these events.

The programme was hosted by members of the Academic Club namely Dr Anjana Sharma, Prof Anju Kumari and Prof Iesha Sharma. Akash Gupta, student of Sem-IV conducted proceedings of the event.