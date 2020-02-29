National Science Day celebrated at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The University of Jammu celebrated National Science Day 2020 with full zeal and enthusiasm on theme ‘Women in Science and their contributions in Advancing Science and Technology in India’. The event was organised by the Department of Botany, University of Jammu with active collaboration of all Science Departments of the University.

Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In his address, he emphasised upon the need for basic infrastructure development in schools and colleges as a driving force for attracting students particularly girls to take up science as career for increasing women scientist ratio in the country.

Prof Rajni Dhingra, Guest of Honour and Human Resource Development Scientist, Registrar of JU deliberated on factors responsible for lack of motivation among women in taking science as a profession.

Prof Naresh Padha, Special Guest spoke on development of basic scientific nature and prospects of science and technology as a career option for the youth.

Providing encouraging atmosphere and motivation at home could be a major player in developing interest of girls to take a scientific career, were remarks of Special Guest, Prof Roopma Gandotra.

Earlier, Prof Namrata Sharma, Head, Department of Botany and Organiser of the event welcomed guests and shared her views about role of women in science. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sikander Pal, Co-organiser of the event. Proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr Harpreet Bhatia.

Others present on the occasion included Prof Meena Sharma, Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Prof Kamal K Kapoor, Prof Raj K Rampal, Prof Anuradha Sharma, Prof K S Charak, Prof Rakesh Vaid, Prof Sanjiv Sambyal, Prof Lalit Sen Sharma, Dr Harish, Dr Geeta and Dr Skarma Nonzom.