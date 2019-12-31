National Model Academy celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: National Model Academy Kail Pardai School celebrated its annual Day cum prize distribution ceremony on the theme “Respect and love for Parents” in the school premises. The programme was dedicated to all parents who work hard for their children.

More than 300 students attended the ceremony and mesmerised the audience with their magnetic performance. Lok Sabha MP Jammu Poonch Jugal Kishore Sharma was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Jagdish Raj Sharma Chairman National Model Academy as Guest of Honour and Nand Kishore Sharma Ex Vice Chairman JCCB Bank and DSP Gharu Ram SDPO Ramnagar were special guests.

School sponsor Darshana Kesar, Managing Director Nirmal Kesar, Administrator Officer Dr. Neeraj Kesar and Pooja Balgotra, Principal Raj Rani Sambyal were also present. BMO Majlata Dr. Rajendra Kumar, ZEO our Akbar, ZEPO Madan Lal Dogra, CDPO Anu Radha Sharma, SHO Majalta Vijay Thakur were also graced the programme. MD Nirmal Kesar welcomed dignitaries and Principal Raj Rani presented the school’s annual report.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma congratulated the school for making an effort on such an enlightening subject for the annual function, which requires speedy moral action from everyone.

JR Sharma commended the Principal and teachers for their long-term efforts to bring results to the school and to provide quality education in Majalata and surrounding areas. Certificates and trophies were also distributed among meritorious students. The programme was concluded by vote of thanks by Administrative Officer Dr. Neeraj Kesar and was followed by the National Anthem.

Aarti Rajput, Jyoti Devi, Shalu Rani, Pritam Chand, Anita Devi, Ritu Thakur, Darshana Devi, Pinki Devi, Hardev Singh, Radha, Sunita Rani, Rupali Gupta, Meena Devi have made their important roles in making the program successful.