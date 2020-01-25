National Lok Adalat to be held at Anantnag, Bijbehara on Feb 8

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: According to the Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Anantnag, a National Lok Adalat is being organized under the Chairmanship of the Chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Anantnag at Court Complex Anantnag on February 8.

The said Lok Adalat will take up Pre-litigation, pending cases in the courts particularly cases under section 138 NI Act, MACT, matrimonial, family disputes, labour disputes, civil and criminal cases, bank recovery cases, electricity &water bill and cases related to other civil matters for settlement.

The litigants desirous to settle their disputes in the proposed National Lok Adalat are asked to approach the concerned courts.

Likewise, according to the Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee (Sub Judge) Bijbehara, a National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held in the premises of the Court of Sub-Judge Electricity Mobile Magistrate Bijbehara on February 8.

The Cases pending under section138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, criminal compoundable, electricity, civil &family disputes will be taken up in the Lok Adalat for amicable settlement.

The person interested in the settlement of the above mentioned cases are informed to approach the office of the Tehsil Legal Services Committee Bijbehara before the scheduled date.