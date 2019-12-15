National Lok Adalat organised at Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: A National Lok Adalat was organized in the District Court Complex Leh under the supervision of Principal District & Session Judge Leh, Ranbir Singh Jasrotia, who is also the Chairman of the District Legal Service Authority Leh.

During the occasion, two benches were constituted wherein bench one comprised of Jasrotia M.S Lassu, Advocate, President Bar Association, Leh. Similarly, the second bench comprised of B.A Munshi, Sub Judge/CJM, Leh and Spalzes Angmo, Secretary, DLSA, Leh.

A total of 132 cases of different nature including civil, criminal, recovery, matrimonial, maintenance, labour cases etc., were taken up in the Lok Adalat out of which 112 cases were amicably settled. Award of Rs 1 Lakh, recovery of Rs 38,000 and fine of Rs 71,400 were also recovered during the said National Lok Adalat.