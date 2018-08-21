Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Legal Service Authority in collaboration with Tehsil Legal Service Committee Ramban is going to organise the National Lok Adalat on September 8, 2018 at 9:30 AM in the District Court Complex Ramban for amicable settlement of cases pertaining to Courts of Principal District Judge Ramban, Sub Judge, CJM Ramban, Munsif, JMIC Ramban and Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Ramban. Cases related to Criminal Compoundable offences, NI Act cases under Section 138, Bank Recovery, MACT cases, Matrimonial, Labour Disputes cases, Electricity and Water bills, Revenue and other civil cases will be taken up during the National Lok Adalat.

All the interested parties who have been asked to get their cases settled through National Lok Adalat shall approach to the concerned Courts, DLSA Ramban for submitting list of their cases by or before August 30th, 2018.