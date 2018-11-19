National Lok Adalat on Dec 8

STATE TIMES NEWS
RAMBAN: District Legal Service Authority in collaboration with Tehsil Legal Service Committee Ramban is going to organise a National Lok Adalat on December 8 at 11:30 AM in the District Court complex Ramban to facilitate amicable settlement of cases pertaining to Courts of Principal District Judge Ramban , Sub Judge, CJM Ramban, Munsif, JMIC Ramban and Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Ramban related to criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under section 138, bank recovery, MACT cases, matrimonial, labour disputes cases, electricity and water bills, revenue and other civil cases etc. As such, all have been informed to approach the concerned Courts, District Legal Service Authority Ramban for submitting list of their cases by or before November 30, 2018.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper