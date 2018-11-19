National Lok Adalat on Dec 8

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Legal Service Authority in collaboration with Tehsil Legal Service Committee Ramban is going to organise a National Lok Adalat on December 8 at 11:30 AM in the District Court complex Ramban to facilitate amicable settlement of cases pertaining to Courts of Principal District Judge Ramban , Sub Judge, CJM Ramban, Munsif, JMIC Ramban and Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Ramban related to criminal compoundable offences, NI Act cases under section 138, bank recovery, MACT cases, matrimonial, labour disputes cases, electricity and water bills, revenue and other civil cases etc. As such, all have been informed to approach the concerned Courts, District Legal Service Authority Ramban for submitting list of their cases by or before November 30, 2018.