National Lok Adalat in Kulgam on July 13

KULGAM: According to Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kulgam, a National Lok Adalat will be held in the district court complex on 13 July 2019.

During the Lok Adalat, cases pertaining to bank recovery, electricity dues, criminal compoundable offences, traffic challans, family disputes, land acquisition cases, and other public utility services shall be taken up for amicable settlement.

The litigants who are interested to settle their disputes in the proposed national Lok Adalat should approach the concerned courts immediately along with the applications so that the list of cases is submitted to the authority.