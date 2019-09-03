National Lok Adalat in Anantnag on Sept 14

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Anantnag on Tuesday informed that a National Lok-Adalat will be held on 14 September in the district under the chairmanship of Chairman DLSA Anantnag.

The Lok Adalat will be held for amicable settlement of pre-litigation-pending cases in the courts particularly cases u/s 138 NI Act, MACT, Matrimonial/family disputes, Labor disputes, civil cases, criminal cases, Bank recovery, electricity water bill and case related to other civil matters.

All the concerned litigants who are interested to settle their disputes in the proposed national Lok Adalat are directed to approach the concerned immediately along with the application so that their cases are taken up in the Lok Adalat.