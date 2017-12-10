National Lok Adalat disposes of 17,219 cases in J&k

Jammu: A total of 17,219 cases were disposed of across Jammu and Kashmir during the National Lok Adalat, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) said today.

The National Lok Adalat was organised yesterday across the state at the high court, district and tehsil level under the patronage of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, member secretary SLSA R N Watal said in a statement.

He said an amount of Rs 9.17 crore was awarded as compensation in Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT) cases, and an amount of Rs 16 crore was settled in bank recovery suits. (PTI)