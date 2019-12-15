National Lok Adalat: 835 cases settled across region

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: National Lok Adalat was held under the chairmanship of Principal District and Session Judge, Ramban, Kishore Kumar who is also the Chairman District Legal Service Authority, in the District Court Complex Ramban.

Four Benches were constituted for amicable settlement of different types of cases referred by different courts in the said Lok Adalat.

The first bench was presided over by Chairman DLSA who was assisted by Secretary District Legal Service Authority (Sub Judge) Ramban, Amit Sharma. The 2nd bench was presided over by Chairman Tehsil Legal Service Committee (CJM) Ramban, Pardeep Kumar Sandhu who was assisted by Munsiff JMIC Ramban, Junaid Imtiyaz whereas 3rd bench was presided over by Sub Judge Batote, Madan Lal, who was assisted by Advocate P.B. Katoch and the 4th bench was presided over by Munsiff JMIC Gool, Sarfaraz Nawaz who was assisted by Tehsildar Gool.

In the National Lok Adalat, 372 cases of different nature were taken up out of which 220 cases were amicably settled through mediation and reconciliation.

An awarded of Rs. 39,62,500 was passed in MACT and other has been recovered in the National Lok Adalat.

REASI: District Legal Services Authority Reasi under Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman District Legal Services Authority Reasi, Kamlesh Pandit organised National Lok Adalat at district court complex here today. Four benches were constituted for settling the referred cases.

In the Adalat, 267 cases of different nature were taken up and 68 cases were settled and settlement amount of Rs 17,95,516.00 was awarded. The Lok Adalat was presided over by Kamlesh Pandit himself.

SAMBA: National Lok Adalat was organized at District Court complex Samba under the Chairmanship of Pr. District & Sessions Judge Mohammad Akram Chowdhary who is also the Chairman DLSA Samba. Two benches were constituted for settling the referred cases. First Bench was headed by Mohammad Akram Chowdhary who was assisted by Secretary, DLSA, Samba Swati Gupta for taking up of MACT Cases, Pending Bank cases, Pre-litigation matters, Matrimonial cases, Civil Suits & all other cases referred by District Judge, Samba.

The second Bench was headed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Samba Ajay Gupta who was assisted by Additional Munsiff Samba Jyoti Bhagat for taking of Cr. Compoundable Cases of all nature, NI Act and Petty Offences. The representative of Banks, Insurance Companies, Advocates and Litigants participated in the Lok Adalat. A total no of 224 Cases were taken up & 116 Cases were disposed off and an amount of Rs. 43,62,996/- was settled.

UDHAMPUR: District Legal Services Authority today organized National Lok Adalat at District Court Complex Udhampur.

Total six benches were constituted in the district for the settlement of referred cases. The first bench was comprised of Principal District and Sessions Judge Udhampur M.L Manhas and District Mobile Magistrate Traffic, Udhampur Ajay Kumar while the second bench was comprised of Additional District & Session Judge Udhampur Sobha Ram Gandhi and Secretary DLSA Sandeep Kour. The third bench was comprised of Chief Judicial Magistrate Udhampur Mohd Rafiq Chak and Munsiff, JMIC Udhampur Kamiya Singh Andotra. The Fourth bench was comprised of Sub Judge Ramnagar Archana Charak and Advocate K.D Sharma whereas Fifth bench was comprised of Munsiff Amandeep Kour and Advocate Balwan Singh. Sixth bench was comprised of Munsiff Priyanka Mahajan and Naib Tehsildar Karnail Singh .

A total of 235 cases of different nature were taken up, out of which 165 cases were settled on the spot. An amount of Rs 38, 50, 00 lakh awarded in MACT Cases, Rs 2, 82,914 lakhs settled in Bank recovery Suits and Rs 9,30,731 was realized in various criminal compoundable cases.

KISHTWAR: District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Tehsil Legal Services Committee Kishtwar today organized a National Lok Adalat in the District Court Complex Kishtwar under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge Kishtwar Sham Lal Lalhal for the settlement of the cases referred by different Courts of District Kishtwar.

Two benches conducted the National Lok Adalat. The first Bench was consisted of Principal District and Sessions Judge Kishtwar and Advocate Touqeer Mushtaq where as the second bench was consisted of Munsiff/JMIC Kishtwar Munish K. Manhas and Advocate Suman Bhandari.

A total of 383 cases were referred to National Lok Adalat, out of which 266 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs.1,41,85,300 was awarded to the parties in MACT cases, Labour disputes, Civil Cases and Traffic Challan.