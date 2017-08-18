National Librarians Day celebrated at JU

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Department of Library and Information Science, University of Jammu organised and celebrated the National Librarians Day on Thursday on the 125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. S.R Ranganathan. On this occasion, Assistant Librarians, faculty members, research scholars and the students of the department participated.
The function started with the lighting of the inaugural lamp by Chief Guest Prof. Anita Billawaria, Dean Faculty of Social Science and Prof and Head of the Department, Dr. Sangita Gupta, Pramod Kr Singh, Assistant Professor, Dr. Seema Lalotra and Class Representatives of B.Lib.I.Sc and M.Lib.I Sc. The students of B.Lib.ISc and M.Lib .I.Sc. highlighted the achievements of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan. The students also organised cultural programme. Prof Sangita Gupta while speaking on the occasion highlighted relevance of Ranganathan theory in the present era.
Later, Prof. Billawaria delivered concluded remarks and congratulated the department for organising such functions.
The vote of thanks was presented by Vidya Lal, Research Scholar and Professional Assistant.
