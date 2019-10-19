National Level Hockey Tournament from Oct 20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sikh Progressive Front is organizing “Sarbat Da Bhalaa”, a National Level Hockey Tournament dedicated to 550th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev from October 20 to 26 at KK Hakku Stadium.

This was stated by Balvinder Singh, President Sikh Progressive Front in a press conference, here on Friday. Balvinder was flanked by other members of Organising Committee including Iqbal Singh, Manjit Singh, Sharanjit Singh and Rajinder Singh Wazir,

Singh, while sharing detail of the participating teams, said that out of total 16 participating teams nine teams from outside the State are Punjab Police, EME Jalandhar, Surjit Hockey Academy, Baba Uttam Singh Hockey Academy Khadur Sahib, Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd Patiala, SGPC Hockey Academy Amritsar, Punjab and Sindh Bank Hockey Academy, New Gurdaspur Hockey Club and Pathankot XI. Singh further said that some reputed teams of Jammu like J&K Police, BSF Jammu, Peaks XI Kashmir, Guru Nanak Club, Khalsa Club, Hiranagar Club and Jammu Legends are also participating in the afiresaid tournament.

Singh stated that Inspector General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh will be the Chief Guest and SSP Jammu Tejinder Singh will be the Guest of Honour in the inaugural match to be played between J&K Police and Jammu Legends on October 20 at 2:30 PM.

He added that Farooq Khan, Advisor to Governor has consented to be the Chief Guest on the final day of the tournament on October 26 at 3:00 PM.

He said that two semifinal matches will be played on October 25 and final will be telecasted live on the National Channel by Gulistan TV Network, courtesy by Subash Choudhary MD JK Media Net Work.

He further appealed to the peoples of Jammu especially the youth to come and witness matches. This tournament will play a vital role in encouraging the participants and will act as a catalyst in generating interest among youngsters to participate in sports activities and stay away from drug menace, he added.