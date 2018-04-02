National Level Competition of Youth Parliament held at JU

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu, organised National Level Competition of 14th National Youth Parliament Programme here on Monday at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to strengthen the roots of democracy, to inculcate the habit of discipline and to enable the student community to understand the working of our parliamentary institutions.

Ch. Talib Hussain, Ex Member of Parliament was the Chief Guest and Chief Jury Member. Prof. Pradeep K. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor Sher-E-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu was the Academician and Jury Member, Rajan, Under Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was the Group Coordinator and Dr Vijay Saigal, Department of Law, University of Jammu was the Coordinator of 14th National Youth Parliament Competition.

The Youth Parliament team of University of Jammu had qualified the first level of Youth Parliament Competition this year and emerged as one of the 15 teams out of 74 which have been selected to participate in National Level Competition of the same.

Hussain appreciated the participants for the wonderful presentation of the proceedings of the parliament in precisely accurate manner.

Prof Pradeep K. Sharma appreciated the remarkable and disciplined performance by the students of the University of Jammu.

Rajan congratulated the team of the University of Jammu for reaching at the National Level Competition which is an achievement in itself.

The proceedings of the parliament like oath taking, obituary reference, introduction of new ministers, question hour, breach of privilege, papers laid, message from upper chamber, welcoming foreign delegates, calling attention motion and legislative business were very effectively presented by the students of different departments of the University of Jammu within 55 minutes.

Earlier in her welcome address, Prof. Satnam Kour, Dean Students welfare apprised about the idea behind conducting such programmes which is to channelize their energies for progressive works.

Dr Vijay Saigal also spoke on the occasion.

Prof. S.K. Pandita, Chairman Campus Cultural Committee presented vote of thanks. The event was conducted by Shivika Thakur.

The hall management was looked after by Anjali Sharma, Suvidha, Sona Sharma, Mohit Mahajan, Abhishek Sharma. The programme was coordinated by Sumeet Sharma and Ifra Kak.

The students who participated in the Youth Parliament competition included Ankita Chopra, Nikher Jandyal, Nikita Singh, Oshin Bakshi, Akushi Gupta, Romika Thakur, Neeti Salgotra, Zirgam Hamid Zaki, Parul Sharma, Arti Devi, Akshay Kumar, Sheikh Tanzeel Illahi, Nikhil Verma, Vikas Budhoria, Shyam Kumar, Jattan Singh Gill, Tavleen Kour, Vishali Dhawan, Karanpreet Singh, Divya Rajput, Ankita Bhat, Shikha Jamwal, Sehar Chowadhary, Varnika Gupta, Megha Rani, Farhana Latif, Mehak Sharma, Zainab Gazala Sheikh, Shazia Banoo, Neeraj Singh Jasrotia, Minal Jain, Rimsha Suri, Aashna Gupta, Vishnu Dutt, Shivam Singh, Bhumanyu Jamwal, Vikramjeet Singh Manhas, Misba Atiq, Harsh Sharma, Vishal Kotwal, Chander Kant, Nitan Sharma, Versha Anthal, Ruby, Shiphali Bhagat, Aman Sharma, Mudit Mahajan, Dheeraj, Arsh Vardhak Katoch, Tarun Singh, Vishal Sharma, Urvashi Vaid, Sudershan Sharma, Siddarth Jamwal, Shubika Sharma, Abhinanadan Salgotra, Akriti Jamwal, Kulbushan Sharma, Sanchit Gupta, Balpreet Kour, Rameshwar Singh, Sawan Singh, Krishan Dinkar Sharma and Pankaj Jasathia.