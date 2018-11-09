National Legal Services Day observed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: To mark the National Legal Services Authority Day, an impressive function was organised under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Poonch, Zabair Ahmed Raza (Chairman DLSA) here today.

District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav,Mohd Ashraf Khan, Ld. Chief CJM, Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Authority, Adnan Sayeed, Special Mobile Magistrate Poonch, Wajahat Kazmi Munsiff, JMIC, Secretary Tehsil Legal Services Authority Poonch, Bar President, Mohd Zaman besides Bar members, litigants, citizens and PLVs were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Retainer lawyers informed about the creation of Legal Services Authority from Article 39 A of the Constitution of India and further apprised the gathering about the different categories entitled about the Legal-Aid which includes weaker sections of the society and specially-abled persons.

UDHAMPUR: To celebrate the ‘National Legal Services Day’, Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar organised a Legal Awareness Camp and Lok Adalat here in the premises of Sub Judge Court Complex, Ramnagar.

The function was presided over by Chairman, Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar, Anjum Ara.

During his address, the Chairman informed the participants about the right of the people under the Legal Services Authority Act. The participants were also educated about the concept of the Lok Adalat and procedure to register/refer cases in the Lok Adalat.

During the Lok Adalat, a total number of 28 cases were taken up out of which 14 cases were disposed off on spot while 47 traffic Challans were also disposed off and fine of Rs 2,350 was recovered on spot.

Among others, Tehsildar Ramnagar, Vikram Kumar besides members of Bar Association and a large number of people attended the camp.