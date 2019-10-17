National Highways Act- 1956 & NHs Fee (DoR & Collection) Rules, 2008 need immediate review

By Daya Sagar

It was reported in the media on 19th April 2019 that National Highway Authority of India collects about Rs 65,00,00000 to Rs 65,00,00000 per day i.e. around Rs. 23725,00, 00000 per year from Toll Plazas. Similarly if one goes through the office memorandum 13th Feb 2014 making public the amendment to rules for determination of the user fee it can be very easily inferred that the Ministry of Road transport and Highways intends to tax almost all the roads so public bodies must take the notice of same atleast now.

So, in case toll plazas are appearing as simple income generating ‘mines’ to the government there is utmost need for getting made a public review of the (A) The National Highways Act, 1956* Act and (B)The National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 ( amended from time to time).

Since as per the present style of working the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways GOI levy of ‘fee’ for use of highway appears to be becoming a regular / permanent feature with no cessation period linked with cost recovery Government must (1) run all toll plazas with government employees (2) system of Toll Plaza Contractor for government funded Highways / Roads/ Bridges/ Tunnels should be abolished (3) Only privately funded projects be operated by private parties and that too under government supervision (4) All staff posted at toll plazas presently / future must be only after proper verification (5). The duty staff appointed by the contractors must bear the Identity Badges on their uniform (6) the toll plaza fee must be linked with the exit point distance before the other next Plaza (7) the national Highways where there is no alternative conventional road retained for the commuters around must have toll fee rate less than the Highways constructed on new alignments. (8) Government must make public the names of toll plazas where first cost has been nearly recovered but Plaza is still there (9) No vehicle should be exempted except Defence forces and Para M forces and movement fee must be taken as recovery and shown as government expenditure in concerned department, this will check misuse of official vehicles.(10) No extra fee be collected in case some one returns with in 12 Hours

Questions on the toll palzas have been hitting the media more particularly after 2015. It did hit the media stories in J&K too some where in early 2105 and now it has taken the lead lines after a toll plaza was commissioned on Jammu Pathankot National highway Thandi Khui near Sarore on 12th October , the local transporters going off the roads from 14th October 2019 and almost all the political parties (including BJP too) disapproving the Thandi Khui toll plaza. No doubt GOI can make some exceptions but establishing a toll plaza is all India level policy and hence requirement is more of over all review of the Act and Rules since now questions are being raised on the style and manner of establishing a Toll Plaza.

The GOI / as well as the state governments already collect taxies / levies from the common man in various direct or indirect manners and in a democratic / social republic the use of the levies / taxes collected has to be for common cause and not for the ‘king’. No doubt in very exceptional cases a particular project specific taxes & duties could be additionally levied in some exceptional cases but that too should not appear over burdening the common man and in some cases it could to be for payment of foreign / local loans a government owned body may raise to create special provisions beyond the capacity of state exchequer. But such levies too are required to be removed or reduced with the passage of time looking at the costs recovered since after cost are recovered only left part could be maintenance and that would be only a portion of initial fee as fixed. But it appears the right course in this regard is not being followed. To quote Ministry of Road Transport and Highways w.e.f 01-04-2019 ( 0800 Hrs ) on Jammu Udhampur Section of NH44 ( earlier NH 1A) Toll plaza located near village Ban in Jammu District increased the one way toll on Cars/ Vans /Jeep or LMV from Rs. 85 ( in 2015) to Rs.135. Where as over the period with the better efficiency / “claimed checks on corrupt activities” / increase in the number of vehicles the rates should have been even reduced. So, what ever GOI or the designated authority or their representative is doing under the garb of the said Act and Rules ( amended from time to time) does not appear to be fair , rational, logical, social and `efficiency focused . It might have been only for such like reasons also that on 5th September 2017 Ministry while issuing an office memorandum had to say that “the toll plaza locations recommended by the consultants engaged for preparations of DPRs for National Highway Projects sometimes pose problems at the site during project implementation and the locations recommended should be in conformity with the rules. That means even the present rules ( that need review) are not being adhered too just to project high revenue collections.

To be continued.