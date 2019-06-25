National Highway toll tax exempted during Amarnath Yatra

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To ensure free movement of Amarnath Yatra vehicles on the National Highway, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday issued directions to all concerned officers that the toll tax which is collected at Chachikoot Toll Plaza, shall be exempted for all kinds of vehicles during the Yatra period (From July 1 to August 15, 2019).

Concerned Deputy Commissioners and other concerned agencies were asked to follow the direction in letter and spirit and ensure hassle-free movement of Amarnath Yatra vehicles on the National Highway.