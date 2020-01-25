National Girl Child Day celebrated in Bandipora

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: The District administration Bandipora celebrated National Girl Child Day under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Programme by organizing a day long awareness programme, here today.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza was Chief Guest on the occasion while Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tajamul Hussain, District Panchayat Officer Nazir Ahmad and other senior officers of the district were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Mirza said that a series of activities have been carried out to celebrate the birth of girl child and to ensure her education, good health besides generating awareness about the importance of girl child in a society.

During the programme, DC Bandipora felicitated 46 meritorious female students with Appreciation Certificates and Cash Prize of Rs 2.20 Lakh in various categories.

A School grant of Rs 1.5 lakh (10,000 each) was also announced for 10 girl schools for scoring better results in 10th and 8th standards, while five schools from ST areas for health and hygiene requirements. On the occasion a handbook of BBBP Programme titled “Koor” was also released. The book highlights the performance of the district under the programme and also the acts as reckoner for the women providing beneficial information about the schemes aimed for their welfare.

A Growth chart was also released on the occasion that will be availableat all the 803 ICDS centres of the district.