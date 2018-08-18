National Deworming Mop-up Day held

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJOURI: The National Deworming Mop Up Day was held on Saturday . The campaign was jointly organised by the Health, Social Welfare, and Education Department.

Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri Dr.Suresh Gupta, issued several instructions in connection with deworming programme of children by administering single dose Albendazole 400 mg tablet and a series of meeting were held to make the National Deworming Campaign a grand success.

Dr Iqbal Malik, Block Medical Officer Kandi, took the reign of the campaign in his hand and direct all the employees to cover every nook and corner of the block and cover the leftover children in no time and said that a child’s health reflects the health of society. By involving the whole men and machinery the Deworming Mop-up Day 2018 was held today in which the leftover children were covered and dewormed. The deworming campaign remains in force till today.

In Kandi, around 13,000 children and teenagers between the age group of 1 and 19 years of age were targeted under the mop-up campaign. The agencies involved during the campaign were private schools teachers, Anganwari workers and ASHA workers.

Mohd Ayoub Lone, Community Health Officer, also delivered the lecture on various schools regarding Deworming Day.